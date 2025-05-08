Tapestry, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $203.3 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $139.4 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.8 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.584 billion from $1.482 billion last year.

Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $203.3 Mln. vs. $139.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.482 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $6.95 Bln

