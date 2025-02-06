Tapestry, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $310.40 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $322.30 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450.20 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $2.195 billion from $2.085 billion last year.

Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $310.40 Mln. vs. $322.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.195 Bln vs. $2.085 Bln last year.

FY25 EPS Guidance of $4.85 to $4.90 Raised From prior guidance of $4.50 to $4.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.