Tapestry Guides FY26 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 14% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share on revenues of approaching $7.2 billion. Earnings include the negative impact of incremental tariffs and duties of over $0.60.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.48 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a 14 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on September 22, 2025 to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 5, 2025.

