Markets
TPR

Tapestry Guides FY26 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 14% - Update

August 14, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share on revenues of approaching $7.2 billion. Earnings include the negative impact of incremental tariffs and duties of over $0.60.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.48 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a 14 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on September 22, 2025 to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 5, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.