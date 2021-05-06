Commodities
Tapestry forecasts sales above estimates as luxury demand rebounds

Tapestry Inc on Thursday forecast full-year sales to rise more than analysts' estimates, as the Coach handbag maker benefits from a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods in North America and China.

May 6 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc TPR.N on Thursday forecast full-year sales to rise more than analysts' estimates, as the Coach handbag maker benefits from a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods in North America and China.

After a year of decline in sales, Tapestry, which also owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, reported a 19% rise in quarterly net sales as widespread vaccinations in the United States makes people more confident about spending on high-end goods.

The company's net sales of $1.27 billion beat analysts' average expectation of $1.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Sales in Mainland China rose about 175%.

Tapestry's European peers including Louis Vuitton owner LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Kering's PRTP.PA Gucci last month signaled the comeback for the broader luxury goods industry as COVID-19 restrictions in major markets ease and people come back to stores.

Tapestry forecast full-year sales to rise by a mid-teens percentage, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 10% rise. It also forecast full-year earnings above 2019 levels.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

