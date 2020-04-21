Tapestry Focuses on Global Growth as It Reopens Stores in China

Like the rest of the retail industry, Tapestry (NYSE: TPR), the parent company of luxury goods brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, has had to close stores and shore up cash as it attempts to fulfill its customers' needs through digital means. It announced on April 20 that all mainland China stores have now reopened, which gives the company a potentially renewed source of revenue to keep operations going.

A stronger approach

While Tapestry has made similar adjustments to its business as other retailers, the company's initiatives have been quite broad. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken all of these actions and more:

Image source: Getty images.

Working to reduce fixed costs and third-party services.

Reflowing late spring and early summer inventories and canceling late summer and early fall productions.

Canceling new store openings and investing in high-return projects such as digital.

Continuing to pay most sales associates through May 30. If stores are not reopened by that time some associates may be furloughed.

Reducing its North American retail workforce by 2,100 part-time workers with a $1,000 payment to ease the financial burden.

Cutting compensation for the board of directors and CEO.

Cutting salary by 5% to 20% for corporate employees above a certain payment threshold.

Canceling or suspending bonuses and salary increases.

Growing revenue

Now that stores are reopening in China, Tapestry is aggressively working to bring in revenue. China is an important revenue driver: In the company's second quarter, growth in that region outpaced North American sales growth.

Tapestry's other main focus is vigorously sharpening its e-commerce platform and leveraging it across global markets as consumers turn toward digital.

10 stocks we like better than Tapestry

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tapestry wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.