TAPESTRY Earnings Results: $TPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

TAPESTRY ($TPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.00 per share, beating estimates of $1.77 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $2,195,400,000, beating estimates of $2,130,430,299 by $64,969,701.

TAPESTRY Insider Trading Activity

TAPESTRY insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 71,321 shares for an estimated $4,185,067 .

. DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,125 shares for an estimated $2,483,196 .

. MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,872 shares for an estimated $514,219.

TAPESTRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of TAPESTRY stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAPESTRY Government Contracts

We have seen $15,361,694 of award payments to $TPR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

