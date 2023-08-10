News & Insights

Tapestry Declines After Announcing Acquisition Of Capri For $8.5 Bln

August 10, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) are sliding more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Capri Holdings Ltd. in a deal worth $8.5 billion. Capri shareholders will receive $57 per share in cash.

Tapestry said the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share on an adjusted basis.

Currently, shares are at $37.12, down 9.97 percent from the previous close of $41.24 on a volume of 6,150,514.

