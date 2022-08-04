Tapestry COO Tom Glaser Retires; Backs FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a provider of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, said Thursday that its Chief Operating Officer Tom Glaser has decided to retire.

In keeping with Tapestry's succession plan, Scott Roe, who has been Chief Financial Officer since June last year, will take on additional responsibility as COO with immediate effect.

For the fiscal 2022, the company said, it continues to expect its earnings per share in the area of $3.45, nearly 20 percent growth from the prior year on a 52-week, comparable basis. Revenue is projected to be around $6.7 billion, a high-teens growth rate from the prior year on a 52-week, comparable basis.

