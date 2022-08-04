Markets
TPR

Tapestry COO Tom Glaser Retires; Backs FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a provider of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, said Thursday that its Chief Operating Officer Tom Glaser has decided to retire.

In keeping with Tapestry's succession plan, Scott Roe, who has been Chief Financial Officer since June last year, will take on additional responsibility as COO with immediate effect.

For the fiscal 2022, the company said, it continues to expect its earnings per share in the area of $3.45, nearly 20 percent growth from the prior year on a 52-week, comparable basis. Revenue is projected to be around $6.7 billion, a high-teens growth rate from the prior year on a 52-week, comparable basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular