Tapestry Confirms Todd Kahn As CEO And Brand President Of Coach - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced Thursday the appointment of Todd Kahn as Chief Executive Officer and Brand President of Coach, effective immediately, following a comprehensive search.

In this role, Kahn is responsible for all aspects of the brand globally, reporting to Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry. Kahn joined the Company in January 2008 and has held a number of leadership roles within the organization, most recently serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Brand President of Coach since July 2020.

He has led the revenue generating business units of the brand since March 2020. He joined the company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary in January 2008.

He held a number of successively senior roles, including serving as Chief Legal Officer until March 2020, Company Secretary until August 2020, and President & Chief Administrative Officer from May 2016 to the present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.