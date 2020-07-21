Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin resigns
July 21 (Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc TPR.N said on Tuesday its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company for personal reasons, effective immediately.
The company said its Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat has been appointed as interim CEO.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
