Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin resigns

Uday Sampath Reuters
Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc said on Tuesday its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company for personal reasons, effective immediately.

The company said its Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat has been appointed as interim CEO.

