Tapestry (BIT:1TPR) Price Target Increased by 15.97% to 131.38

The average one-year price target for Tapestry (BIT:1TPR) has been revised to €131.38 / share. This is an increase of 15.97% from the prior estimate of €113.29 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €62.32 to a high of €157.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from the latest reported closing price of €112.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TPR is 0.24%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 211,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 9,350K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares , representing an increase of 48.14%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,669K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,558K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TPR by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,913K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,709K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TPR by 39.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,896K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TPR by 13.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TPR by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.