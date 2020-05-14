Tapestry Begins Store Reopening Process In North America, Europe - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) said, by the end of the current week, the company expects to have over 300 Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman stores in North America offering curbside or store pickup service. Also, approximately 20 stores in Europe, 35 stores across Japan, 35 stores in Malaysia and nearly 30 stores in Australia will be open to customers, the company said.

Tapestry, Inc. said the company will continue to consider additional store re-openings carefully with ongoing assessment of health and safety best practices.

