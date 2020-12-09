Tapestry Appoints Pam Lifford, Thomas Greco To Board Of Directors - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, said Wednesday that Pam Lifford and Tom Greco have been appointed to the company's board of directors. The appointments of Lifford and Greco to the board bring the membership to ten, including nine independent directors.

Lifford serves as President of Warner Bros./WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group's Global Brands and Experiences. She oversees the development of fan-engagement opportunities across WarnerMedia's content and networks businesses, which include Warner Bros., HBO and Cartoon Network properties, consumer products and themed entertainment.

In addition, she heads storytelling giant DC, home to iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Greco has held his current role as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Advance Auto Parts (AAP) since August 2016. He served as Advance's CEO from April 2016 to August 2016.

