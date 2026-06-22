Tapestry and Planet Fitness have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Tapestry, Inc. TPR as the Bull of the Day and Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NextEra Energy NEE, Duke Energy DUK and The Southern Co. SO.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Tapestry, Inc. has two of the most recognizable retail brands in the world in Coach and Kate Spade New York. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow its earnings 13.8% this fiscal year.



Tapestry has two global brands, Coach and Kate Spade New York. Coach was founded in 1941 in New York as the Original American House of Leather. Kate Spade was founded in 1993 on a collection of six iconic handbags.

Tapestry operates retail stores and e-commerce channels.

Another Earnings Beat for Tapestry in the Fiscal Third Quarter 2026

On May 7, 2026, Tapestry reported its fiscal third quarter 2026 results and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.35. Earnings were $1.66 versus the consensus of $1.31.

It was the eleventh earnings beat in a row. Tapestry has only missed on earnings once in the last five years.

Net sales jumped 21% to $1.92 billion and were also up 19% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin was 76.9% up from 76.1% in the year ago quarter. The 80 basis points improvement in the margin was due to operational improvements of about 190 basis points as well as a favorable impact from the sale of Stuart Weitzman of 70 basis points.

Tariff and duty impacts were negative in the quarter by 180 basis points.

Tapestry acquired over 2.4 million new customers globally in the quarter, led by an increase in the number of GenZ customers. GenZ represented over 35% of new customers in the quarter.

It saw accelerated growth in core leathergoods, led by strong handbag revenue gains at Coach. Handbag units rose more than 20%.

Sales in most geographies were higher with North America, the company’s largest market, up 20%. Greater China jumped 55% and Europe gained 21%.

Only Japan was weak in the quarter, falling 10%.

Tapestry Raised Full Year 2026 Guidance

After such a strong quarter, it’s not surprising that Tapestry raised its fiscal full year 2026 guidance.

It now expects revenue of around $7.95 billion, which is growth of about 14%.

Earnings are now expected around $6.95, up from its previous guidance of $6.40 to $6.45.

Given the higher guidance, it’s not surprising that the analysts have raised earnings estimates. Two estimates are higher in the last 30 days and seven are higher in the prior 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus is calling for $6.95, up from $6.87 just 30 days ago. That’s earnings growth of 36.3% versus FY 2025 when the company made $5.10.

Two estimates are also higher in the last month for FY2027. It has pushed the Zacks Consensus for FY2027 to $7.61 from $7.46. This is another 9.4% earnings growth.

Shares of Tapestry are up Double Digits in 2026

Shares of Tapestry have rallied in the last year and while things got rockier in 2026 when the Middle East conflict began, the shares are still up double digits this year.



Tapestry is attractively priced with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 20.6. This is under the average P/E of the S&P 500 which is at 21.

The company is also shareholder friendly. It has been generating significant free cash flow.

It expects to return $1.6 billion to shareholders this year, up from its previous guidance of $1.5 billion. This is approximately 100% of its anticipated adjusted free cash flow.

The company pays a dividend, which is yielding 1.1%. It also has a shareholder buyback program of $1.3 billion. During the fiscal third quarter it repurchased about $150 million in shares. Year-to-date it has spent a total of $1.05 billion out of the $1.3 billion.

For investors looking for strong global retail brands with double digit revenue growth, Tapestry should be on your short list.

Planet Fitness, Inc. saw slower than expected growth in new memberships to start the year and pushback on price increases of its premier membership, Black Card. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) lowered its full year guidance.



Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing operators of fitness centers. As of Mar 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members with 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. It also has clubs internationally in Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain.

In the United States, the clubs start at $15.00 a month for the classic membership.

Planet Fitness Beat on Earnings for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reported its fiscal first quarter 2026 results and beat the Zacks Consensus for the fourth consecutive quarter. It has an outstanding earnings surprise track record. It has only missed three times in the last five years.

Earnings were $0.74 compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63, for a 17.5% beat.

Total revenue rose by 21.9% to $337.2 million from the year ago quarter.

System-wide same club sales gained 3.5%.

"In the first quarter, our top and bottom line results exceeded expectations,” said Colleen Keating, CEO.

“However, 2026 is off to a slower than expected start from a net member growth perspective as we faced internal and external headwinds during our peak sign-up period. As a result, we are sharpening our marketing to prioritize capturing demand and driving net member growth. Additionally, we are pausing the planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review," she added.

PF Black Card is the new premier membership level which, as of June 22, 2026, one of the clubs in the Chicago area was charging $24.99 a month for.

With the Black Card, you can access any Planet Fitness Club, you can bring a guest anytime, you have access to digital workouts and free in-club fitness training, among other perks.

Planet Fitness Lowers Full Year Guidance

With the slow start to the year with net new members and the pause on the national Black Card price increase, it’s not a surprise that Planet Fitness had to lower expectations.

The analysts also had to get in line with the new reality.

As a result, there were seven earnings estimates cut for fiscal 2026 in the last 60 days. That pushed the Zacks Consensus down to $3.22 from $3.38 in that time.

However, that’s still earnings growth of 4.9% as Planet Fitness made $3.07 last year.

Analysts are bearish on fiscal 2027 as well with seven estimates lowered for next year in the last 60 days. The 2027 Zacks Consensus Estimate has fallen to $3.53 from $3.99.

That is still earnings growth of 9.6% over fiscal 2026.

Why the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)?

With earnings growth expected for fiscal 2026 and 2027, you might be wondering, why is Planet Fitness a Strong Sell?

The Zacks Rank is determined by changes to earnings estimates. When 7 analysts are cutting, for both 2026 and 2027, and none are raising during that time, it sends a signal that the analysts are bearish.

Here’s the earnings outlook on the five-year price and consensus chart.

Shares of Planet Fitness Plunge Near a 5-Year Low

Even though Planet Fitness has an excellent earnings surprise track record, and beat on earnings again in Q1 2026, it cut guidance.

Shares of Planet Fitness plunged on that news to near 5-year lows.

However, the shares had also been falling before the earnings report and are now down 51.7% year-to-date on concerns about GLP-1s impacting fitness centers and the strength, or lack thereof, of the consumer during uncertain times.

After the sell-off, is it cheap?

Planet Fitness is trading with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.4. That’s attractive compared to the S&P 500 which is trading at 21x, but investors often look for stocks priced with a P/E under 15 to find real value.

Planet Fitness is shareholder friendly. It bought back $50 million in shares in the first quarter of 2026. It doesn’t pay a dividend, however.

Investors interested in a fitness stock like Planet Fitness might want to wait on the sidelines for the analysts to get more bullish on the company before diving in. Look for analysts raising their estimates, instead of cutting them.

Additional content:

Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power from Multiple Clean Sources?

NextEra Energy holds a strong position in the renewable energy sector, supported by its early and substantial investments in wind, solar and battery storage technologies. As the companies in the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry shift toward clean power, more utilities are generating electricity from renewable sources. NextEra Energy’s extensive renewable energy infrastructure provides a strong competitive advantage, enabling it to capitalize on the growing demand for low-carbon power solutions.

Growing environmental awareness and increasingly stringent emissions regulations are driving the transition toward clean energy, positioning NextEra Energy to capitalize on rising demand. The company continues to expand its renewable energy footprint. NextEra Energy projects the addition of nearly 76.6-107.6 gigawatts (“GW”) of renewable generation capacity between 2026 and 2032 and currently has a renewable development backlog exceeding 33 GW. supporting long-term growth and revenue visibility.

Renewable energy also offers economic advantages, as wind and solar resources are not subject to fuel price fluctuations. Technological advancements over the past decade have significantly reduced generation costs, enhancing the competitiveness of renewables. Long-term power purchase agreements provide stable and predictable cash flows, while investments in battery storage improve grid reliability and open additional revenue streams.

NextEra Energy’s leadership in renewable energy further strengthens its competitive position. Favorable government policies, including tax incentives and decarbonization initiatives, continue to support industry growth. Through sustained investment in clean energy infrastructure, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from the global energy transition and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Other Utilities Expanding Renewable Energy Portfolios

Utilities are expanding their use of clean energy sources, including wind, solar, hydro and nuclear power, while decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. This shift is reducing carbon emissions, supporting environmental goals and helping utilities comply with increasingly stringent regulations.

Duke Energyand The Southern Co. present compelling investment opportunities, supported by their regulated utility businesses and commitment to the clean energy transition. The companies continue to invest in renewable energy projects, nuclear generation, grid upgrades and other low-carbon initiatives aimed at lowering carbon emissions and improving sustainability. These strategic investments are expected to strengthen system reliability and support long-term earnings growth while meeting the rising demand for cleaner sources of electricity.

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.

NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.09%.

NEE’s Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy have gained 7.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rally of 6.6%.

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.09% and 8.84%, respectively.

NEE's Zacks Rank

NextEra currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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