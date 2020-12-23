TAP vs. BUD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Molson Coors Brewing and Anheuser-Busch Inbev are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TAP has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.39, while BUD has a forward P/E of 30.73. We also note that TAP has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BUD currently has a PEG ratio of 10.71.

Another notable valuation metric for TAP is its P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BUD has a P/B of 2.05.

Based on these metrics and many more, TAP holds a Value grade of B, while BUD has a Value grade of C.

TAP has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BUD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TAP is the superior option right now.

