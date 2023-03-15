Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent simplicity, is the most commonly used metric in the value investing world. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at a bargain. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few downsides.



Although P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. CCU, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Unum Group UNM and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. EBR are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

What Makes EV-to-EBITDA a Better Alternative?

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company.



EBITDA, the other constituent of the ratio, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dampen net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Generally, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could indicate that a stock is potentially undervalued.



However, unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet. Given this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is usually used to value the possible acquisition targets. Stocks with a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as potential takeover candidates.



Another drawback of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies making losses but are EBITDA-positive.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.



As such, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for bargain stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is, as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are our five picks out of the nine stocks that passed the screen:



Global Ship Lease owns containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.



Global Ship Lease has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 4.4% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL’s 2023 earnings has been revised 4.9% upward over the last 60 days.



Compania Cervecerias Unidas is a multinational beverage company with diversified businesses and operations. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Compania Cervecerias Unidas has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 65.7% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCU’s 2023 earnings has been revised 28.9% upward over the last 60 days.



Sterling Infrastructure specializes in transportation, e-infrastructure and building solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



Sterling Infrastructure has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.8% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2023 earnings has been revised 2.6% upward over the past 60 days.



Unum Group provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.



Unum Group has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 6.4% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s 2023 earnings has been revised 4.9% upward over the last 60 days.



Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of B.



Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 13.9% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBR’s 2023 earnings has been revised 4.3% upward over the last 60 days.



