Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Alluring EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Price-to-earnings (P/E), due to its apparent simplicity, is the most commonly used metric in the value investing world. It is preferred by many investors to handpick stocks trading at a bargain. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few downsides.

What Makes EV-to-EBITDA a Better Option?

Although P/E is hands down the most widely used equity valuation ratio in the market, a relatively less used metric called EV-to-EBITDA is often viewed as a better option. This is because it offers a clearer picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. Unlike P/E that solely considers a company’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.



Also referred to as the enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.



EBITDA, the other constituent, is a true reflection of a company’s profitability as it eliminates the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that depress net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.



Typically, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio signals that a stock is potentially undervalued.



EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet that P/E ratio does not. For this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.



Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies that are making loss but are EBITDA-positive.



EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can also be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.



But EV-to-EBITDA has its downsides too. It varies across industries and is generally not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital spending requirements.



Therefore, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to achieve the desired results.

Screening Criteria

Here are the parameters to screen for bargain stocks:



EV-to-EBITDA 12 Months-Most Recent less than X-Industry Median: A lower EV-to-EBITDA ratio represents a cheaper valuation.



P/E using (F1) less than X-Industry Median: This metric screens stocks that are trading at a discount to their peers.



P/B less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that the stock is undervalued.



P/S less than X-Industry Median: The lower the P/S ratio, the more attractive the stock is as investors will have to pay a smaller price for the same amount of sales generated by the company.



Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter will help in screening stocks that have growth rates higher than the industry median. This is a meaningful indicator as decent earnings growth always adds to investor optimism.



Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: The addition of this metric ensures that shares can be traded easily.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This parameter will help in screening stocks that are trading at a minimum price of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: No screening is complete without the Zacks Rank, which has proven its worth since inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to beat adversities and outperform the market.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are five of the 16 stocks that passed the screen:



ArcelorMittal MT is the world’s leading steel and mining company. This Zacks Rank #1 company has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 692.2% for the current year and a Value Score of A.



Imperial Oil Limited IMO is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada. This Zacks Rank #1 company has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 242.7% for the current year and a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CACI International Inc CACI is a leading provider of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 20.7% for the current fiscal year and a Value Score of A.



TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a Value Score of A. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 112.2%.



Huntsman Corporation HUN is a global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 119.4% for the current year and a Value Score of B.



