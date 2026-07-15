Tap SK Hynix's Memory Leadership With These New Leveraged ETFs

South Korean memory chip giant SK Hynix just made a debut on Wall Street under the ticker code of SKHY. The stock surged 28.3% on July 14, 2026, indicating massive investor interest in the stock.

The company raised approximately $26.5 billion through the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO ever by a foreign company, according to Bloomberg data, as mentioned on Yahoo Finance.

AI Boom Fuels Memory Chip Demand

SK Hynix is benefiting from explosive demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced storage chips, both of which are essential for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created a global shortage of memory products, affecting industries ranging from cloud computing to consumer electronics.

As one of NVIDIA's key suppliers, SK Hynix is expanding manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand driven by the global AI investment cycle.

Political Tailwind

South Korea's ruling party has proposed easing regulations to allow SK Hynix to establish factory ventures with outside investors, as the government seeks to strengthen the country's position as a global AI powerhouse, per Reuters. The amendment would remove a restriction that currently prevents subsidiaries of subsidiaries in strategic high-tech industries from forming such ventures.

U.S. Listing Broadens Investor Access

The Nasdaq listing makes SK Hynix shares significantly easier for U.S. investors to own, particularly retail investors and smaller institutional funds. No wonder, exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers will leave no stone unturned to tap this IPO euphoria.

SK Hynix-Heavy Leveraged ETFs Hit the Market

Two issuers have rolled out new leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to SK Hynix, giving U.S. traders a way to amplify exposure to one of the world's most important AI memory chipmakers following the company's recent U.S. ADR listing on July 10, 2026.

Direxion Launches SKHL

Direxion introduced the Direxion Daily SK Hynix Bull 2X ETF (SKHL). SKHL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the SK Hynix Inc.-sponsored American depositary receipt. The ETF is aimed at active traders looking to capitalize on short-term moves in SK Hynix, a leading supplier of HBM chips.

REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Introduce HYNX

Separately, REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management launched the T-REX 2X Long SKHY Daily Target ETF, ticker HYNX.

Like SKHL, HYNX seeks to provide 2X the daily return of SK Hynix, before fees and expenses. The fund came just days after SK Hynix's U.S. listing, giving traders a leveraged way to gain exposure to the world's leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, a key component used in AI data centers. The issuers highlighted SK Hynix's leadership in HBM, alongside its broader DRAM and NAND flash memory businesses.

HYNX expands the T-REX family to more than 40 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, which already include products linked to Tesla, NVIDIA, and Robinhood.

Supply Constraints Could Persist for Years

Industry analysts expect tight supply conditions in the chip market to continue through the end of the decade, as building new semiconductor fabrication facilities requires significant capital and several years to complete. To secure future supply, memory manufacturers are increasingly signing long-term agreements with customers.

Inside the Valuation Comparison

SK Hynix (000660.KS) currently has a trailing 12-month (TTM) price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.11X, while its forward P/E ratio stands at 6.28X, per Yahoo Finance data. In contrast, its competitor Micron Technology MU trades at a P/E (TTM) of 21.18X. MU shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 6.05X. This shows that SK Hynix’s valuation is on par with its U.S.-based peers.

Bottom Line

As a caveat, investors should note that such products are suitable only for short-term traders as these are rebalanced on a daily basis. These products are riskly in nature.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.