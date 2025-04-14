Tap Into the Silver Economy Boom With These Aging Demographics Stocks

Unprecedented demographic shifts toward an aging population are a defining phenomenon of the 21st century, significantly reshaping the landscape of healthcare delivery and resource allocation. Longer life expectancies, driven by medical advances and better standards of living, have increased the proportion of older adults worldwide while declining birth rates have created demographic imbalances.

According to WHO’s October 2024 report, the number of people aged 60 and older surpassed those under five for the first time in 2020. By 2030, one in six people globally will be over 60, and by 2050, the figure is expected to rise to 2.1 billion — nearly doubling the share from 12% in 2015 to 22%. This shift is also characterized by a rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) alongside existing communicable diseases, posing challenges for healthcare financing and system sustainability.

The global demographic shift is reshaping healthcare demand, driving long-term investment in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, home care and digital health. The global geriatric care market, valued at approximately $1.2 trillion in 2025, is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034. Chronic and complex conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia and osteoarthritis are rising, alongside age-related syndromes like frailty, falls and delirium.

Healthcare giants are actively positioning themselves to benefit from this demographic megatrend. Companies such as Abbott ABT, Novo Nordisk NVO, Exact Sciences EXAS and Tandem Diabetes TNDM are broadening their reach in age-focused therapeutics and technologies. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up efforts to develop treatments for chronic conditions prevalent in older adults. Those leading the innovation in immunology, oncology and neurodegenerative disease treatments are well-positioned for sustained growth.

Simultaneously, innovations in medical technology and home care services bolster the sector's attractiveness and offer strong potential for high returns on investments. Digital health solutions, artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and home-based monitoring systems are transforming elder care, creating new revenue opportunities for healthcare firms. Noteworthy is Dexcom’s DXCM G7 CGM system, which is popular among older adults who find its sensor insertion and app setup process simple. Resmed RMD, on the other hand, has a full suite of products for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory insufficiency fields, including neuromuscular disease and beyond.

From an investor’s perspective, the healthcare sector remains resilient during economic downturns, as demand for critical treatments, pharmaceuticals and procedures stays stable. This ensures consistent revenues and a defensive market position, offering cash flow stability.

4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Abbott, a MedTech giant, is a market leader in adult nutrition. The company witnesses strong global demand for its adult nutrition products—Ensure, Glucerna and Nepro—which offer a combination of high protein and low sugar to help people optimize their health and wellness. Within Diabetes Care, the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system enables better glycemic control in older adults with type 2 diabetes, improving outcomes and reducing hospitalization risks.

Within Cardiovascular, Abbott is a renowned name in structural heart with products like transcatheter mitral valve repair devices, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mechanical and tissue valves and structural heart occluders. Its electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management devices include pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, diagnostic and ablation catheters, mapping and visualization systems and implantable cardiac monitors. In March, Abbott received CE Mark for the Volt PFA System to treat patients battling atrial fibrillation (AFib). This device is aimed to cater to 8 million Europeans over the age of 65 living with AFib.

Further, in emerging markets, where healthcare infrastructure may be limited, Abbott’s branded generics make chronic disease treatment more accessible and affordable. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the Type 2 Diabetes care, obesity and cardiovascular treatment markets. Novo Nordisk’s type 2 diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy are currently performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales. It has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments to ramp up production. It is now indicated in the United States and the European Union to reduce heart risks.

Novo Nordisk is also pursuing other indications like liver fibrosis and MASH for semaglutide. This #3 (Hold) Ranked company recently recognized the year 2025 as a pivotal period for chronic diseases and obesity, with the development of a new UN political declaration on NCDs aimed toward 2030 and 2050.

Exact Sciences, a leading name in cancer diagnosis, continues to make significant strides in the oncology market with its Cologuard and Oncotype DX tests. Cancer in the elderly is more prevalent. According to a National Institutes of Health (NIH) report, nearly 60% of the cases diagnosed as cancer and 70% of the cancer-related mortalities occur in individuals aged 65 or older. This demographic shift is strengthening Exact Sciences' foothold in the market as the demand for early detection and personalized treatment solutions continues to rise.

Exact Sciences is successfully driving strong Cologuard adoption among providers, health systems and payers. Cologuard’s rescreening success rate is improving, which is highly encouraging. In Precision Oncology, the success of Oncotype DX internationally highlights the significant opportunities ahead. From its rich pipeline, Exact Sciences is set to launch three impactful tests in 2025 — Cologuard Plus, Oncodetect and Cancerguard. This Zacks Rank #3 stock aims to deliver an enhanced customer experience with its proprietary ExactNexus technology platform.

Last but not the least is Tandem Diabetes. As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes is rising sharply among older adults. Tandem Diabetes continues to witness market share gains as it expands its robust portfolio of delivery devices, applications and data management tools. The flagship t:slim X2’s integration with Dexcom G7 and G6 validates the company’s effort to strengthen its market expansion ability.

In the near and long term, TNDM aims to strategically expand the adoption of the insulin pump for type 2 diabetic patients across all its markets. The Tandem Diabetes team is actively working on its product launch and commercial strategy to advance in the type 2 diabetes space as well. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3.

