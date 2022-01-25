TAP pipeline ready to boost capacity a year earlier - MD to paper

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is ready to expand its capacity one year in advance if needed to meet market demand, Managing Director Luca Schieppati told Italian daily Il Messaggero in an interview published on Tuesday.

"We offered to the market to speed up the timings... We are willing to expand our capacity one year in advance, also because we already have the go ahead of the regulatory authorities," Schieppati told the paper, adding TAP was ready to sign transport contracts from Oct. 1 should the market ask for it.

TAP is the final leg of a $40 billion project named the Southern Gas Corridor. TAP stakeholders are BP BP.L, SOCAR, and Snam SRG.MI, with a 20% holding each, plus Fluxys FLUX.BR with a 19% stake, Enagas ENAG.MC with 16%, and Axpo with 5%.

