US Markets
BP

TAP pipeline ready to boost capacity a year earlier - MD to paper

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is ready to expand its capacity one year in advance if needed to meet market demand, Managing Director Luca Schieppati told Italian daily Il Messaggero in an interview published on Tuesday.

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is ready to expand its capacity one year in advance if needed to meet market demand, Managing Director Luca Schieppati told Italian daily Il Messaggero in an interview published on Tuesday.

"We offered to the market to speed up the timings... We are willing to expand our capacity one year in advance, also because we already have the go ahead of the regulatory authorities," Schieppati told the paper, adding TAP was ready to sign transport contracts from Oct. 1 should the market ask for it.

TAP is the final leg of a $40 billion project named the Southern Gas Corridor. TAP stakeholders are BP BP.L, SOCAR, and Snam SRG.MI, with a 20% holding each, plus Fluxys FLUX.BR with a 19% stake, Enagas ENAG.MC with 16%, and Axpo with 5%.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP SRG FLUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular