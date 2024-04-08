TAP or DEO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages - Alcohol sector have probably already heard of Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Molson Coors Brewing and Diageo are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.90, while DEO has a forward P/E of 19.38. We also note that TAP has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DEO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.41.

Another notable valuation metric for TAP is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DEO has a P/B of 6.89.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TAP's Value grade of A and DEO's Value grade of C.

Both TAP and DEO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TAP is the superior value option right now.

