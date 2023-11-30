TAP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.69, changing hands as high as $60.95 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.485 per share, with $70.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.88. The TAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
