Editor’s note: “Tap Into the Same Investment that Made Elon Musk Rich” was previously published in earlier in November 2023. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.

Have you ever wondered how Elon Musk got rich?

Most folks think Musk’s wealth is thanks to Tesla (TSLA). After all, he is the CEO of the EV maker, and Tesla stock is up almost 2,700% over the past 10 years.

But while it’s true that a majority of Musk’s current net worth comes from Tesla stock, it’s not how he first got rich.

After all, he didn’t even found Tesla. He was just one of the company’s first big investors and, eventually, bought his way to become CEO.

That means that before Musk became a billionaire through Tesla stock, he had already amassed a multi-million-dollar fortune.

So, how did he achieve that wealth?

That was thanks to a rare investment vehicle that appeared in the midst of the dot-com boom. And now, thanks to the burgeoning AI boom, it’s appearing once again.

Securing a Multi-Million-Dollar Payday

This unique investment vehicle allowed Elon Musk to make $12 million in 1999, during the heyday of the 1990s internet boom. And it also allowed him to make another $100 million in 2002, even at the depths of the dot-com crash.

And that $100 million payday is what enabled Musk to launch SpaceX in 2002 and become a major investor in Tesla in 2004.

Together, those two companies are worth nearly $1 trillion today. They account for the majority of Musk’s $240 billion net worth. And it all started with the powerful investment vehicle that appeared in the late 1990s.

In fact, this tactic is also how Mark Cuban – billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks – got rich, too.

Back in the early 1980s, Cuban was working as a bartender in Dallas. It wasn’t until 1990 – when he took advantage of this rare investment vehicle to nab a $2 million payday – that Cuban began amassing wealth.

Once he got a taste for this fortune-making, he wanted more.

In 1999, at the height of the dot-com boom and in the same year that Musk scored $12 million, Cuban was able to score a reported billion-dollar payday for himself. And it was all thanks to the rare investment vehicle we’ve been talking about.

The Final Word

Now, to be sure, nothing that offers the prospects of multi-million-dollar paydays is risk-free.

But it is one of the very best ways to make fortunes in a hurry.

It is how Elon Musk became a billionaire. It is how Mark Cuban became a billionaire.

And now it is also how you, too, could strike it rich.

This investment vehicle is always available. But it only becomes exceptionally compelling about once every few decades, during a major new technological boom.

The last time this happened? The Internet Boom. That’s when Musk, Cuban, and others made their fortunes.

Right now we’re watching the AI Boom unfold. And this investment vehicle is emerging once again, with mouth-watering profit potential, the likes of which is even bigger than what we saw in the Internet Boom.

And if you want in on the opportunity of a lifetime, now is the time to act.

I recently had an emergency broadcast to discuss this rare investment vehicle for the very first time.

Could this be your opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk or Mark Cuban?

Find out now.

