Tap Into Halloween Savings at Dollar General — How To Find Weekly Deal Ads and Coupons

Dollar General is a great place to find deals — especially around the holidays — and there are a number of Halloween items on sale from now until Oct. 22.

You can find deals at your local Dollar General by flipping through the weekly ad. The flyers contain discounts for a variety of items on a weekly basis. To find the latest Halloween deals, you can check online or go to your nearest store.

Visit the Dollar General website and click on “Weekly Ad” at the top. Next, enter your zip code to find an ad for a store near you. Select the closest store. From the weekly ad, you can click on items to add them to your shopping list or see more information about the deal.

You can also find the ad through the company’s app. Make sure your store is visible at the top and then select “Deals” located at the bottom of the Dollar General app. Scroll down to “Current Ads” and then “Weekly Ad” underneath. Tap on the page to browse through the flyer or look below the flyer for more details on individual items.

During the week of Oct. 16-22, Halloween deals include:

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select bags of Mars, Hershey’s or Ferrero assorted candies

$3 and under for assorted Halloween trick or trick bags and buckets

$10 and under for assorted Halloween masks

$5 and under Halloween makeup kits

$5 and under for assorted Halloween drinkware

Of course, some deals may not be available at your local store, so you should call or visit the location to confirm. You can combine Dollar General digital coupons with weekly ad sales for an even bigger discount on Halloween items. The company’s coupon policy also allows coupon stacking, so you can pair manufacturer coupons with store coupons.

Visit the Dollar General website and click on “Coupons & Deals” at the top of the page. From there, you can add coupons and rewards to your Dollar General wallet. You can also add them directly to your wallet from the app. Select “Deals” in the app and find coupons and rewards at the top of the page.

