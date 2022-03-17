TAP has carried 10 bln cm of natural gas to Europe, 8.5 bln to Italy

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - The Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) from Azerbaijan has exported 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Europe of which around 8.5 billion went to Italy in the 14 months since it started operating, the company said on Thursday.

It added the pipeline can double its capacity and expand progressively to up to 20 billion cubic metres per year, over a period of 45 to 65 months.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this month that Italy would be able to weather a complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia in the short term as Western nations seek alternative sources following the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia Editing by Keith Weir)

