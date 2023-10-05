TAP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.22, changing hands as low as $58.93 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading off about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $46.685 per share, with $70.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.84. The TAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

