Taobao China Software to sell Suning.com stake to Alibaba affiliate

Adds details on Hangzhou Haoyue, Alibaba's restructuring

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK Taobao China Software will sell its 20% stake in Chinese retailer Suning.com to another Alibaba affiliate, Hangzhou Haoyue Enterprise Management for 2.8 billion yuan ($389 million), Suning.com said in a filing on Friday.

The valuation of the Suning stake is far smaller than the $4.6 billion the Chinese e-commerce giant paid for it in 2015, representing a roughly 90% loss.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons behind this move.

The company is undergoing the largest restructuring in its 24-year history and said earlier this month it was looking to sell some of its traditional physical retail businesses.

($1 = 7.1979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Ella Cao and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.