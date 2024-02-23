News & Insights

BABA

Taobao China Software to sell Suning.com stake to Alibaba affiliate

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 23, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by Ethan Wang, Ella Cao, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Adds details on Hangzhou Haoyue, Alibaba's restructuring

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK Taobao China Software will sell its 20% stake in Chinese retailer Suning.com to another Alibaba affiliate, Hangzhou Haoyue Enterprise Management for 2.8 billion yuan ($389 million), Suning.com said in a filing on Friday.

The valuation of the Suning stake is far smaller than the $4.6 billion the Chinese e-commerce giant paid for it in 2015, representing a roughly 90% loss.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons behind this move.

The company is undergoing the largest restructuring in its 24-year history and said earlier this month it was looking to sell some of its traditional physical retail businesses.

($1 = 7.1979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Ella Cao and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.