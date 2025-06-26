Markets
SNPX

TAO Synergies To Begin Trading As "TAOX" On Nasdaq Following Rebrand

June 26, 2025 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - TAO Synergies Inc., formerly known as Synaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX), announced that it will begin trading under its new ticker symbol "TAOX" on the Nasdaq starting July 1, 2025.

The name change, effective immediately, reflects the company's strategic pivot toward integrating TAO—the leading AI token by market capitalization, into its digital asset treasury strategy.

As part of this shift, the company has initiated staking of TAO to generate revenue through both yield and token appreciation. Executive Chairman Joshua Silverman stated that the rebranding signifies a key milestone in their exclusive focus on TAO, underscoring its potential to create long-term shareholder value. He emphasized that TAO's integral role in the AI ecosystem makes it the ideal foundation for this strategic direction.

SNPX currently trades at $4.5, or 19.3634% higher on the NasdaqCM.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

