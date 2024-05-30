Tao Heung Holdings AGM Resolutions Passed

Tao Heung Holdings Limited (HK:0573) has released an update.

Tao Heung Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of dividends, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders showed strong support, with over 99% votes in favor of most resolutions, and an unconditional mandate for the Directors to allot and purchase company shares was also approved.

