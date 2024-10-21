News & Insights

Stocks

Tao Heung Adjusts Chairman’s Shareholding Figures

October 21, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tao Heung Holdings Limited (HK:0573) has released an update.

Tao Heung Holdings Limited has announced a correction to the shareholding figures of its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chung Wai Ping, after discovering an error in previous reports. Mr. Chung’s ownership should have been reported as increased by 200,000 shares following a purchase made in November 2023, which was initially overlooked due to an employee error. The company has taken steps to ensure compliance with disclosure regulations and prevent future oversights.

For further insights into HK:0573 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.