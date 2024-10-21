Tao Heung Adjusts Chairman’s Shareholding Figures

Tao Heung Holdings Limited (HK:0573) has released an update.

Tao Heung Holdings Limited has announced a correction to the shareholding figures of its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chung Wai Ping, after discovering an error in previous reports. Mr. Chung’s ownership should have been reported as increased by 200,000 shares following a purchase made in November 2023, which was initially overlooked due to an employee error. The company has taken steps to ensure compliance with disclosure regulations and prevent future oversights.

For further insights into HK:0573 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.