World Markets

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies, presidency says

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tanzania's former President Benjamin Mkapa, who served from 1995 to 2005, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said in a statement.

Adds mourning period

DAR ES SALAAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Tanzania's former President Benjamin Mkapa, who served from 1995 to 2005, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said in a statement.

Mkapa, the East African nation's third president who led several regional peace mediation efforts in office and afterwards, died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Magufuli said, without giving more details.

He declared a seven day mourning period, during which all flags will be flown at half-mast.

"Magufuli asks all Tanzanians to remain calm, patient and united during this difficult time," a statement from his office said.

Mkapa, 81, also served as an ambassador, minister and key official of the ruling CCM party, Magufuli said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular