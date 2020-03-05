Tanzania's 2019 economic growth estimated at close to 6% - IMF

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - Tanzania's economic growth in 2019 is estimated at close to 6%, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, driven by "buoyant" activity in the construction and mining sectors.

"The pace of economic activity appears to have increased in recent months prompted by higher public investment, a rebound in exports, and an increase in credit to the private sector," the IMF said in a statement.

"Prudent fiscal and monetary policies have delivered economic stability," it added.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((omar.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: omar.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.