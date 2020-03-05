Tanzania's 2019 economic growth estimated at close to 6% - IMF

World Markets

Tanzania's economic growth in 2019 is estimated at close to 6%, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, driven by "buoyant" activity in the construction and mining sectors.

"The pace of economic activity appears to have increased in recent months prompted by higher public investment, a rebound in exports, and an increase in credit to the private sector," the IMF said in a statement.

"Prudent fiscal and monetary policies have delivered economic stability," it added.

