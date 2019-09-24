World Markets

Tanzania summons World Health Organization rep over Ebola complaint

Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tanzania has summoned the local World Health Organization representative over the agency's statement on the weekend that the government had refused to share information on suspected Ebola cases, the government said on Tuesday.

"The government has summoned the representative of the World Health Organization in the country to seek in-depth details from the agency on reports circulating in the media," government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

