Tanzania says negotiations on country's $30bn LNG project have started

George Obulutsa Reuters
NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tanzania's Energy Minister January Makamba said on Monday he had started negotiations on country's $30 billion liquefied natural gas project with the exploration companies involved.

Equinor EQNR.OL, one of the companies that has a stake in the project, said last week the talks with Tanzania's authorities were expected to focus on fiscal, legal and regulatory frameworks that could enable companies to make investments.

"For the past two months, we’ve worked hard behind the scenes to get here. We’re confident that a Final Investment Decision will come sooner than is traditionally the case," Makamba said on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

