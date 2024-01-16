News & Insights

Commodities

Tanzania says it has lifted ban on Kenya Airways flights

Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

January 16, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tanzania said on Tuesday it had reinstated approval for Kenyan national carrier Kenya Airways to operate flights between the Kenyan capital Nairobi and Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

In a tit-for-tat move, Tanzania announced on Monday it had banned Kenya Airways flights after Nairobi refused to grant a request to Tanzania's national carrier Air Tanzania to operate cargo flights between both nations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tanzania said that request had now been granted.

"Following this development, the aeronautical authorities of the United Republic of Tanzania hereby withdraw its decision of 15 January 2024 and therefore approval for Kenya Airways to operate... between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, is hereby restored," state-run Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Tanzania has been investing heavily on reviving its national carrier since 2016 by expanding its fleet, routes and operations to tap the local and regional markets.

Kenya Airways is one of Africa's largest airlines and Tanzania, where attractions including mountains and vast wildlife reserves draw more than a million tourists a year, is one of its biggest markets. (Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Christina Fincher) ((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TANZANIA KENYA/AIRLINES (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.