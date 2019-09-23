World Markets

Tanzania fines five banks for lax anti-money laundering controls

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tanzania's central bank said on Monday it had fined five commercial banks for breaching the country's anti-money laundering regulations.

The banks hit with the regulatory penalties are African Banking Corporation Tanzania Ltd, Equity Bank Tanzania Ltd, I&M Bank Tanzania Ltd, UBL Bank Tanzania Ltd and Habib African Bank Ltd.

The Bank of Tanzania said in a statement the fines were imposed "for failure to conduct proper customer due diligence and file suspicious transaction reports to the (state-run) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)."

