Tanzania central bank sets policy rate at 5.5%

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tanzania's central bank set its main interest rate at 5.5% in a decision announced on Friday.

The decision is the first by the central bank since it said earlierthis month that it would start using a benchmark interest rate to signal its monetary policy direction.

A change in the policy rate, known as the Central Bank Rate, would signal whether the bank was tightening or expanding its monetary policy stance, the Bank of Tanzania said at the time.

Inflation in the east African nation fell to 3% in December from 3.2% in November.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen, Writing by Bhargav Acharya, editing by Christina Fincher and Jason Neely)

