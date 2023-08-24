Tanzania central bank says dollar scarcity in market is easing

Tanzania shilling down by close to 7% vs dollar this year

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tanzania has adequate foreign exchange reserves and a recent dollar shortage in its market is easing, a senior central bank official said.

The central bank is selling foreign exchange in Tanzanian markets to ease the shortage and has started buying gold to boost reserves, Suleiman Missango, director of research and economic policy at the Bank of Tanzania, said in a video posted on the bank's YouTube channel on Thursday.

The central bank had in July put its official foreign exchange reserves at $5.55 billion, equivalent to five months of import cover.

Gold is a leading foreign exchange earner for Tanzania, bringing the country $2.91 billion in the year to end-June from $2.69 billion a year earlier, according to central bank data.

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is down 6.9% against the dollar so far this year, Refinitiv data showed.

