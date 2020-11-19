World Markets
Tanzania cenbank places China Commercial Bank Ltd under management

Nuzulack Dausen
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The central Bank of Tanzania (BOT) said on Thursday it had put Dar es Salaam-based China Commercial Bank Ltd under statutory administration for failure to meet capital adequacy requirements.

Under central bank rules, the minimum core capital requirement for a commercial bank is 15 billion shillings ($6.48 million).

"To permit China Commercial Bank Limited to continue with banking operations while under the state of undercapitalisation is detrimental to the interests of depositors and poses systemic risk to the stability of the financial system," the central bank said in a statement.

"The Bank of Tanzania has effective from today, the 19th November 2020, taken over and placed under statutory administration China Commercial Bank Limited," it said.

More details on China Commercial Bank were not immediately available and calls to them were not going through.

In 2017, the central bank shut another small bank over capital adequacy concerns, and warned other banks against a rise in non-performing loans (NPLs).

($1 = 2,314.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Elias Biryabarema and George Obulutsa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

