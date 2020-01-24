Tanzania, Canada's Barrick Gold to sign agreement -Tanzania presidency

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tanzania said on Friday the government was due to sign an agreement with Canadian miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO, which could end a long-running tax dispute between the miner and authorities in the East African country.

"President Magufuli will witness the signing of an agreement between the government of Tanzania and the mining company Barrick. The event will take place today," Gerson Msigwa, spokesman for President John Magufuli, said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Jason Neely)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.