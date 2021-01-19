World Markets

Tanzania and Kabanga Nickel in deal to develop nickel project

Nuzulack Dausen Reuters
Tanzania and UK-based mining firm Kabanga Nickel Limited signed a framework agreement on Tuesday to jointly develop the Kabanga nickel project formerly owned by Barrick Gold and Glencore.

By law, Tanzania's government gets a 16% stake in all mining projects in the country.

Nickel is a key electric car battery material and Kabanga in Tanzania's northwest is the world's largest development-ready, high-grade nickel sulphide deposit, Kabanga Nickel says. It is estimated to contain more than 1.52 million tonnes of nickel.

Barrick Gold and Glencore lost the nickel project in 2018 when Tanzanian President John Magufuli's administration revoked their retention licence along with 10 others as part of new mining laws and regulations.

Kabanga Nickel, which was previously called LZ Nickel, said it had agreed with Barrick and Glencore to acquire all the project data and information from them, including a 2014 draft feasibility study report and subsequent updates.

As well as starting the mine, Kabudi said Kabanga Nickel is required to build a nickel smelter which can also smelt other metals such copper and gold.

Kabanga said it will be granted a refinery licence, and will use hydrometallurgy technology to process nickel concentrate in-country, rather than the more energy-intensive pyrometallurgical process of smelting and refining.

"This process will eliminate the need to export concentrate long distances to European or Asian smelters and refineries, thus reducing capital and operating costs with significantly less environmental impact," the company said.

Kabanga Nickel said Tembo would produce Class 1 nickel and cobalt products, and LME Grade A copper cathode. The mine is estimated to contain more than 100,000 tonnes of cobalt - also used in batteries.

