Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tantech Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$1.7m ÷ (US$116m - US$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Tantech Holdings has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.1%.

NasdaqCM:TANH Return on Capital Employed May 17th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tantech Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Tantech Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.7% from 11% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line On Tantech Holdings' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Tantech Holdings have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 67% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tantech Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While Tantech Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

