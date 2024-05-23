Tantalus Systems Secures $10 Million Financing

Tantalus Systems Holding (TSE:GRID) has released an update.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has successfully completed a $10 million financing round, issuing 6,250,000 common shares at $1.60 each. The funds raised will be allocated to R&D, sales, business development, and general corporate expenses to bolster the company’s mission to modernize utility distribution grids. The deal, led by a syndicate of underwriters including Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., aims to strengthen Tantalus’s financial foundation and accelerate business growth.

