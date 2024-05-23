News & Insights

Stocks

Tantalus Systems Secures $10 Million Financing

May 23, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tantalus Systems Holding (TSE:GRID) has released an update.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has successfully completed a $10 million financing round, issuing 6,250,000 common shares at $1.60 each. The funds raised will be allocated to R&D, sales, business development, and general corporate expenses to bolster the company’s mission to modernize utility distribution grids. The deal, led by a syndicate of underwriters including Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., aims to strengthen Tantalus’s financial foundation and accelerate business growth.

For further insights into TSE:GRID stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.