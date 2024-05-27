News & Insights

Tantalex Secures New Funding for Plant Optimization

May 27, 2024

Tantalex Resources (TSE:TTX) has released an update.

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $500,000 without paying finder’s fees. This round included the issuance of over 19 million common shares, with significant investment from insider director Simon Collins. The funds are earmarked for enhancements to the TiTan tin and tantalum plant and general corporate purposes, while all securities are subject to a statutory hold period.

