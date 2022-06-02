US Markets

TankerTrackers.com locates seized Greek tankers in Iranian waters

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Two Greek oil tankers seized by Iran last week are located in Iranian waters, monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Adds context

June 2 (Reuters) - Two Greek oil tankers seized by Iran last week are located in Iranian waters, monitoring service TankerTrackers.com said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"We now have a visual confirmation that the hijacked Greek Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior is in the anchorage of Bandar Abbas, Iran," the online service which tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil said in the post.

The second vessel, the Delta Poseidon, also a Suezmax tanker, is being held north of Larak island, it added.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy seized the two vessels on May 27 in the Gulf, after the United States confiscated oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker, the Pegas, held off the Greek coast, Tehran's state media had said.

The Pegas was later released but the seizure inflamed tensions at a delicate time, with Iran and world powers seeking to revive a deal to restrain Tehran's nuclear programme which U.S. former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular