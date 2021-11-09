Tanker Sothys detained by Iran last month enters Gulf of Oman - Refinitiv data

Contributors
Lisa Barrington Reuters
Parisa Hafezi Reuters
Published

A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker that American officials said was seized by Iran last month has entered the Gulf of Oman from a previous position near Iran's Bandar Abbas port, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker that American officials said was seized by Iran last month has entered the Gulf of Oman from a previous position near Iran's Bandar Abbas port, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Wednesday.

An Iranian official at Bandar Abbas told Reuters the tanker left Iran late on Tuesday "after its oil cargo was unloaded".

He gave no details on the crew and Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available to respond.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More