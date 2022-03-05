Tanker of Russian gas docks in France after being turned away from UK

Adds tanker arrival at French port

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - A tanker of Russian gas arrived at a French port in Brittany on Saturday after dock workers in Britain refused to unload it in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Boris Vilkitsky docked at the port of Montoir-de-Bretagne.

Greenpeace said in a statement that some activists had gone to the French port to protest against the boat's arrival.

The Guardian newspaper reported the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain, in southeast England, with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Jonathan Saul and Stephane Mahe; Editing by Alistair Smout and Mike Harrison)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.