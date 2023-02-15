Tank storage group Vopak forecasts 2023 core profit above last year

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage company Vopak VOPA.AS on Wednesday said it expected its core profit to jump to between 910 million and 950 million euros ($975 million and $1.0 billion) in 2023, as it sees favourable storage demand indicators continuing in the first half of the year.

The group posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 887.2 millions in 2022.

Vopak also said it expected an operating cash return of above 12% by 2025, compared to a prior target of at least 10%.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

