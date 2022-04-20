Tank storage firm Vopak's quarterly profit beats market estimates

April 20 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak's VOPA.AS first-quarter earnings beat market expectations on Wednesday, boosted by growth projects and good performance in the Americas.

The group reported a core profit (EBITDA) of 213.1 million euros ($230.47 million) for the first three months of the year, above analysts' average estimate of 203 million euros.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

