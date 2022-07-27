Tank storage firm Vopak reports mixed quarterly results

Vopak's quarterly revenues and core profit beat expectations on Wednesday but its net income fell short, as the Dutch tank storage company recorded asset impairment charges.

The group reported a net profit of 53.5 million euros ($54.30 million) in the second quarter, below analysts' average estimate of 75.3 million.

($1 = 0.9852 euros)

