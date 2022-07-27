Tank storage firm Vopak reports mixed quarterly results

July 27 (Reuters) - Vopak's VOPA.AS quarterly revenues and core profit beat expectations on Wednesday but its net income fell short, as the Dutch tank storage company recorded asset impairment charges.

The group reported a net profit of 53.5 million euros ($54.30 million) in the second quarter, below analysts' average estimate of 75.3 million.

($1 = 0.9852 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Dina Kartit; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 58 769 66 07))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.